DANVILLE
Dog park open
Fetch Dog Park has reopened, but members must follow social distancing guidelines.
Water bowls and tennis balls have been removed to limit the transfer of germs among dogs.
Owners are asked to bring their own water bowl and take it with them when they leave, and are asked not to pet other dogs. If you or your dog is sick, stay home.
HOOPESTON
Curbside checkout
Effective June 1, Hoopeston Public Library will offer limited checkout services to patrons. The library building will not be open to the public, but staff will be available by phone (283-6711) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.
A pickup time will be scheduled, and staff will provide no-contact curbside delivery. Patrons can request items only from Hoopeston’s local collection. Checkouts must be made by phone. No online checkouts will be available.
Library returns can be made curbside by appointment or via the outside book return box. All returned items will be isolated and sanitized before being returned to the collection and redistributed.
No public access computer use, photocopying or fax services will be available. All library programs and meetings are canceled.
