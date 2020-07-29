DANVILLE
Parade canceled
Due to rising Covid-19 cases in the area, out of an abundance of caution, the city of Danville has decided to cancel this year’s Labor Day Parade.
War Museum hours
The Vermilion County War Museum has new hours, effective Aug. 2.
It will be closed Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday (it previously was open on Tuesday and Wednesday). It will be open noon to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
The museum anticipates returning to regular hours by December.
Meeting canceled
The Vermilion County Tax and Elections Committee meeting scheduled for Aug. 4 has been canceled.
GEORGETOWN
Food distribution
Eastern Illinois Foodbank will have a drive-through distribution from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Georgetown Fairgrounds, 413 N. Seminary St.
Clients will remain in their cars and boxes of food will be loaded into their vehicle by volunteers. Clients should clear space in their trunk or back seat prior to arriving at the distribution to prevent contact.
Anyone who is in need of food is welcome to attend the food distribution. Those planning to attend should pre-register at www.EIFclient.com, although doing so does not guarantee a place in line.
Updates, including future food distributions, can be found at the Foodbank’s website at www.eifoodbank.org.
POTOMAC
Festival canceled
The 2020 Artesian Fall Festival, set for Aug. 20-23, has been canceled for this year.
