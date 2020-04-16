DANVILLE
K of C sells beer
The Knights of Columbus/Danville Columbus Club will sell beer for $6 a six-pack from 4-8 p.m. today and Saturday curbside at the club, 310 Bryan Ave.
Alumni meetings
Due to COVID-19 concerns, the Lakeview Nurses Alumni has canceled all meetings for May and June, including the annual homecoming banquet for June.
There will be later notification for the October 2020 to June 2021 sessions.
For information, call Bev Pippenger at 354-4630.
Food distribution
Eastern Illinois Foodbank will have a drive-through food distribution from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday at 1803 Georgetown Road. All Vermilion County residents who meet income eligibility criteria are welcome.
This distribution will replace the previously scheduled Foodmobile at South View Elementary School in Danville. Anyone planning to attend should pre-register at www.EIFclient.com, although doing so does not guarantee a place in line.
ATTICA, Ind.
Board to meet
The Attica Consolidated School Corporation board of trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. EDT Monday.
No governing body members will attend in person, but instead will attend remotely. The public is invited to attend by remote access by joining Hangouts Meet at meet.google.com/pug-szqy-grw or by calling (561) 810-1767 PIN: 546 007 692#
