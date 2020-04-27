DANVILLE
Meeting canceled
The city of Danville’s Planning & Zoning Commission meeting, which was scheduled for May 7, has been cancelled due to lack of voting items.
The next regular meeting is scheduled to take place at 5:15 p.m. Thursday, June 4, in the community room, lower level, of the Robert E. Jones Municipal Building, 17 W. Main St.
Agency seeks mentors
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Illinois is focused on bringing one-to-one mentoring to children and families who need it.
Big Brothers Big Sisters is enrolling children ages 5-12, hosting virtual sessions and lending a hand. Donations also are needed, as all of its fundraising events have been postponed. The agency stands to lose$400,000.
You can learn more about volunteering, make a donation or enroll your child at www.bbbscil.org
Career centers
Land of Lincoln Goodwill Career Centers are available via phone and online during the COVID-19 health crisis. The virtual career centers will be open from 10a.m.to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Career coaches will be available via telephone, email and video conferencing capabilities.
The career centers can help anyone with career support, , including how to file unemployment claims and preparation of resumes.
For the Danville center, call (217) 503-0456 or email Laura.kuhl@llgi.org.
