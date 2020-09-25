DANVILLE
Madison Street closure starts Wednesday
The city of Danville announces a roadway closure to thru traffic on Madison Street for the Gilbert-Madison intersection roadway improvements. These improvements will entail widening, aligning Madison Street, and adding traffic signals. The closure of Madison Street from Gilbert to Robinson Streets will begin on Wednesday, Sept. 30. The street will not reopen until the completion of the project. Traffic will be detoured to alternate streets. Motorists should use caution around the work zone and choose an alternate route.
Additional CSX railroad crossing closure
The city of Danville announces that CSX Railroad will temporary close roadway crossings on Oakwood Avenue for construction maintenance of its tracks.
The closure will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 29 and the crossing is anticipated to reopen on Thursday, Oct. 1.
Motorists should use caution around the work zone and choose an alternate route.
CRIS hosts census drawing
There are less than 10 days left to complete the 2020 Census! Census funding helps support local programs such as LIHEAP, SNAP benefits, Farmer’s Market coupon program, hospitals, housing, schools, non-profits, and more! CRIS Healthy Aging Center is encouraging adults 60 and older to complete the 2020 Census before the deadline on September 30.
Any individual in Champaign or Vermilion County who is 60 or older and completes the 2020 Census can call CRIS to be entered in for a free drawing! Two winners will receive a $50 fall and wellness-themed prize bag that includes a fall blanket and mug, assorted teas, disposable masks, hand soap, dish soap, hand sanitizer, and box of tissues. Four additional winners will receive a $25 basket with similar items.
There is no cost to enter the drawing. Call CRIS and let us know you have completed the 2020 Census. Basic information will be asked to enter in the drawing, including: Name, date of birth, and phone number. Only one entry per person
The deadline for the drawing is September 30 at 4 p.m. The drawing will take place on September 30 at 4:30 p.m., and winners will be contacted soon after by phone to schedule a no-contact pickup to receive their prize.
For more information, call CRIS Healthy Aging Center at (217) 443-2999.
