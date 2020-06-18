DANVILLE
Theater for youth
DLO Musical Theatre is offering Summer Youth Theater online this summer. All sessions begin Monday; sign up online by Sunday.
Go to https://www.dlomusicaltheatre.com/ to register.
The free classes are for ages 5-10 (pirates them), ages 11-14 (diversity theme) and ages 14-19 (musical trip through time).
CNA refresher
Danville Area Community College Adult Education is offering a Certified Nursing Assistant Skills Refresher Course for those whose license has lapsed. The course will be held online from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.
Students must have: access to internet; an active email for Zoom; an individual to perform skills on; the printed student skills handbook from IDPH that comes with their letter; gloves, a mask, basin, towels, razor, and other items listed in the skills packet for demonstration skills.
To register, call 443-8782.
Food pantry change
St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry at Holy Family Church, 444 E. Main, will have distributions on Thursdays only from 10 a.m. to noon. The pantry will no longer distribute on Tuesdays.
No ID is required. Recipients will drive up, and volunteers will place food in the cars. People are eligible every 30 days.
