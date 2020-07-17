DANVILLE
COVID tests
The Vermilion County Health Department will offer free drive-thru/walk-up COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., starting Monday.
First site will be Monday on East Main Street, north of Oakwood Village Hall.
On Tuesday, testing will be done at the health department, 200 S. College St.
Meeting canceled
The Human Relations Commission meeting scheduled for Monday has been canceled. Any questions, call 431-2280.
Airport board cancels
The Vermilion Regional Airport Authority has canceled its regular board meeting for Tuesday. Next meeting will be 4 p.m. July 28 in the FBO conference room, just north of Cloud 9.
Call 442-4624 with questions.
Blood donors sought
St. James United Methodist Church, 504 N. Vermilion, will have a blood drive 2:30-5 p.m. Monday.
All donors must have an appointment and wear a mask. Do not arrive more than five minutes before your appointment.
Sign up by email to ehamilton@stjames-umc.com or visit www.bloodcenter.org, using Code 70679.
ROSSVILLE
Committee meets
The village of Rossville’s Finance and Purchasing committee will meet at 6:45 p.m. Monday at 120 E. Attica St.
