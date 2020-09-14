Legion closed
The Curtis G. Redden American Legion Post 210 will be closed this week for deep cleaning and will reopen Saturday, Sept. 19. Breakfast will be served from 8:15-11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 21.
Lions Club meets
Lions District Governor Bill Wallpe will speak to the Danville Lions Club at noon Thursday at Spanky’s Banquet Hall, 409 E. Main St.
Late-start classes
Registration for late-start classes at Danville Area Community College is in progress now. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The majority of late-start classes begin Sept. 21 and Oct. 19.
Check out DACC’s website at www.dacc.edu/schedules/ for a complete list of late-start classes.
Classes and labs will be offered in-person with limited class size. Some classes will be offered in a modified hybrid to ensure social distancing. Totally online courses are also available.
Special incentives include: classes that are totally online are 50% off tuition and students who register for at least 15 credits will receive a $500 tuition waiver
Stop in or call 443-8750 to register.
Lunch Bunch meets
The class of 1959 Lunch Bunch will meet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Jocko’s.
Bring cleaning supplies and personal care items to donate.
LOTTERIES
Illinois lottery (Monday)
Pick Three-Midday:
Pick Three-Evening:
Pick Four Midday:
Pick Four-Evening:
Lucky Day (day):
Lucky Day (eve):
Lotto:
Lotto Jackpot:
Mega Millions:
Indiana lottery (Monday)
Daily Three-Midday:
Daily Three-Evening:
Daily Four-Midday:
Daily Four-Evening:
Cash 5:
Lotto Jackpot:
Powerball jackpot:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.