DANVILLE
Small-business program
The City of Danville has approved a Small Business Assistance Grant program to help small businesses during the COVID-19 closures. Learn more about this and other city business incentive programs during an online program from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday.
Presenter will be Logan Cronk, city grants and planning manager.
The program is offered through the Illinois Small Business Development Center at Danville Area Community College.
Register at https://ilsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/32034
Learn more by calling Carol Nichols at 474-2028 or email cnichols@dacc.edu
DATS panel to meet
Danville Area Transportation Study Policy Committee will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday via a conference call.
The public may make comments in advance on the website (http://www.dats-il.com/long-range-transportation-plan-lrtp.html), by email (nelliot@cityofdanville.org), or by phone (431-2873).
Dedication postponed
The Middle Fork Chapter of the Illinois Audubon Society and the Vermilion County Conservation District announce that dedication of the Beech Grove Trail in honor of Marilyn F. Campbell will be rescheduled.
VEEDERSBURG, Ind.
Board to meet
The Southeast Fountain School Corp. board of trustees will meet (via Zoom) at 6:30 p.m. EDT Thursday. Public viewing is available at the YouTube link: https://youtu.be/babhTiGEUv4
