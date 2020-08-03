DANVILLE
Yoga, wine offered
Yoga at The Fischer will be held Wednesdays. Doors open at 5 p.m. Your registration fee includes yoga with a certified instructor and wine.
Classes are from 5-6:30 p.m. Aug. 5, 12, 19 and 26. Cost: $15 per class or $40 for all four sessions.
Registration is limited at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/9040848aea92aa3f58-yoga1. Yoga mats are available at class.
Board to meet
The Board of Fire and Police Commissioners will meet at 5 p.m. today in the lower level community room in City Hall, 17 W. Main.
The board is expected to appoint a probationary firefighter, with the swearing-in ceremony tentatively set for Aug. 26.
COVINGTON, Ind.
Board to meet
The Covington Community School Corp. board of trustees will have a special session at 5 p.m. EDT Thursday at the Covington Elementary School conference room, 1110 Seventh St.
HOOPESTON
DACC classes
Danville Area Community College Higher Learning Center will offer classes for fall, starting Aug. 24. For more information or to register, call 283-4170 or visit in person at 847 E. Orange St., Hoopeston.
Several classes will be offered, including business computer system; rhetoric and composition; African American history; applied math concepts; introduction to sociology and oral communication.
