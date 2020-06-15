DANVILLE
Drive-thru lunch
Liberty Village of Danville will host a fundraising event for “The Longest Day,” which brings awareness to a day in the life of a person suffering from Alzheimer’s, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Liberty Estates, 3220 Independence Drive. A lunch of a bratwurst or hot dog, bag of potato chips, a cookie and a drink will be available for $5.
All proceeds will go to the Alzheimer’s Association. All protective precautions will be taken. A representative from “The Longest Day” will be on site at 2 p.m.
WESTVILLE
Board to meet
The village of Westville will have its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday in St. Mary’s Ctholic Church gym. Agenda items include reports from departments, appointments, and bids for storm sewer and water main.
COVINGTON, Ind.
Bridge work starts
The Indiana Department of Transportation announces work will begin this week on the U.S. 136 bridge over the Wabash River west of Covington. Work will last through Sept. 12. There will be nighttime closures of the bridge — at 9 p.m. EDT June 23 and June 30.
This project also includes the U.S. 41 bridge over the Wabash River in Attica that is under way through the end of July.
LOTTERIES
Illinois lottery (Monday)
Pick Three-Midday:
Pick Three-Evening:
Pick Four Midday:
Pick Four-Evening:
Lucky Day (day):
Lucky Day (eve):
Lotto:
Lotto Jackpot:
Mega Millions:
Indiana lottery (Monday)
Daily Three-Midday:
Daily Three-Evening:
Daily Four-Midday:
Daily Four-Evening:
Cash 5:
Lotto Jackpot:
Powerball jackpot:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.