DANVILLE
Sewer repairs
The City of Danville announces that sewer repairs at Voorhees and Gilbert streets will begin at 6:30 a.m. Monday, and are scheduled to be completed by Aug. 21. This work is tentatively scheduled, weather permitting.
The westbound lane of Voorhees from Oak to Gilbert will be closed. The northbound lane of Gilbert north of the intersection of Voorhees and Gilbert also will be closed. Motorists will be unable to travel north from the intersection.
This closure will affect motorists traveling in all directions. Stay attentive to signage to navigate around this closure.
Choose an alternate route to avoid delays. There will be a high volume of construction traffic during operations. Motorists and pedestrians are urged to use caution while traveling in the work zone, and be attentive to the changes in traffic control.
For more information, call David Ruwe at 431-2395.
COVINGTON, Ind.
School board meets
The Covington Community School Corporation board of trustees will have an executive session at 6 p.m. EDT Monday at the Covington Elementary School conference room, at 1110 Seventh St.
The board then will meet in regular session at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the same location.
Social distancing will be adhered to during the meeting.
