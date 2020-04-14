DANVILLE
Food distribution
Eastern Illinois Foodbank will have a drive-through food distribution from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday at 1803 Georgetown Road (across from Casey’s). All Vermilion County residents who meet income eligibility criteria are welcome. This distribution will replace the previously scheduled Foodmobile at South View Elementary School in Danville. Anyone planning to attend should pre-register at www.EIFclient.com, although doing so does not guarantee a place in line.
To be eligible, a household must have an income at or below 185 percent of the federal poverty level, or about $3,970 per month for a family of four.
Updates regarding EIF’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including future food distributions, can be found at the Foodbank’s website at www.eifoodbank.org/news/.
Board cancels meeting
The Housing Authority of the city of Danville has canceled its meeting originally set for 4 p.m. Thursday at Fair Oaks administration building.
Deadline extended
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White has announced the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the federal REAL ID deadline until Oct. 1, 2021.
VEEDERSBURG, Ind.
Meeting set
Southeast Fountain School Corp. will hold its regularly scheduled board meeting at 6:30 p.m. EDT Thursday as a virtual meeting.
Click on the following YouTube link for public viewing: https://youtu.be/_iLBeiBsAeU
LOTTERIES
Illinois lottery (Tuesday)
Pick Three-Midday:
Pick Three-Evening:
Pick Four Midday:
Pick Four-Evening:
Lucky Day (day):
Lucky Day (eve):
Lotto Jackpot:
Indiana lottery (Tuesday)
Daily Three-Midday:
Daily Three-Evening:
Daily Four-Midday:
Daily Four-Evening:
Cash 5:
Lotto Jackpot:
Powerball jackpot:
Mega Millions (Tuesday)
Mega Millions:
Mega Ball:
Jackpot:
