COVINGTON, Ind.
Bible school set
Anchored Vacation Bible School will be at Stringtown Church of God, 2380 S. Stringtown Road, for grades 3-6.
Classes are 6:30-9 p.m. Friday, July 17; 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 18; and service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, July 19.
Call (765) 793-1110.
School board meeting
The Covington Community School Corporation board will have an executive session at 5:30 p.m. EDT Monday in conference room, 601 Market St., followed by a regular board meeting at 7:30 p.m.
Social distancing will be followed. Attendees may be required to wear face coverings.
Rummage sale
Covington United Methodist Women will have a rummage sale from noon to 6 p.m. July 24, and 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 25 at the church, 419 Washington St.
The sale offers items including clothing, linens, home and holiday decor, household, furniture, sporting goods, books and more.
Afterward, items are distributed to local organizations such as Women's Resource Center, Hope Springs Safe House, Danville Men's Mission, City of Covington Coats, and Friendship Circle Center. The remaining items are boxed for Kentucky Mountain Missions, which will send unneeded items to World Missions.
