DANVILLE
Feed the children
A fundraiser for the Food for the Children Backpack program will take place from 2-6 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, at Danville Gardens on Cleary Avenue.
For every purchase you make, 20 percent will be donated to the local program to provide food in backpacks for children.
Food bank meeting
Eastern Illinois Foodbank will have a town hall from 1-2 p.m. Friday, May 29. A team of panelists will discuss summer hunger in Vermilion County.
RSVP by 5 p.m. May 28 at: www.eifoodbank.org/vermiliontownhall.html
CATLIN
Curbside service
Beginning Friday, May 29, the Catlin Public Library District will offer curbside service. You can make your requests now by calling and leaving a message at 427-2550, going online at ctlp.illshareit.com, or by filling out a Google form on the Catlin Public Library Facebook page.
There is also a video on the Facebook page to help you narrow your search of books online to those that are available only at the Catlin Public Library. The library is not able to get items from other libraries at this time.
Staff will call people to schedule a pickup date and time.
ATTICA, Ind.
Board to meet
Attica Consolidated School Corporation board will meet at 5:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday.
