DANVILLE
Grants available
Keep Vermilion County Beautiful grant applications are due June 15. Go to www.keepvermilioncountybeautiful.org under the grants tab to download the application. All grant recipients must be members of KVCB.
Smaller grant amounts are available for residential members.
All grant recipients will be determined, notified, and awarded the amount requested based on receipts. All work and receipts must reflect a 2020 date.
WESTVILLE
Kids’ program resumes
The Westville Public Library will begin its summer reading program on June 15. The theme is “Dig Deeper: Read, Investigate, Discover.” Take-it-and-go-packets with weekly activities will be available for each age group.
Join Miss Barb online for the week's craft demonstration. Call 267-3170 to register for the program before June 12.
ROCKVILLE, Ind.
Bridge projects
The Indiana Department of Transportation announces an upcoming project will improve numerous bridge decks in West Central Indiana. U.S. 41 in Parke County on the bridge over Rock Run Creek will be restricted to one 18-foot lane across the bridge beginning on or after Monday.
Indiana Route. 234 Bridge over Sugar Mill Creek in Fountain County will be restricted to one 18-foot.
Construction will last through July 8. This project includes nine bridges in Fountain, Parke and Vermillion counties through early November.
