DANVILLE
County to meet
The Vermilion County Board will have a virtual meeting at 6 tonight.
People may join Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/95350272309 (meeting ID: 953 5027 2309) or call (312) 626-6799.
Records to be destroyed
Danville Community Consolidated School District 118 special education records for students with the 1994 birth year are set for destruction in 2020. Requests for records from former students will be taken June 1-5. After that, student records with birthdays that fall within the year 1994 will be destroyed.
All requests should be made through the Special Education Office at 444-1083.
Boat pass available
Boaters are required to purchase an annual or daily pass for fishing and recreational use on Lake Mingo and Lake Vermilion. You may purchase passes Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.to 4 p.m., at Kennekuk Visitor Center curbside in the parking lot or at a walk-up window.
Call 442-1691 so staff can take your information over the phone; then come to the Visitor Center to pick up your pass. Payment will be accepted by credit card over the phone, cash, or checks made out to VCCD. A season boat pass decal is $80, and a daily boat pass is $12. A season pass for a canoe or kayak is $10.
