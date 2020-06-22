DANVILLE
Meetings canceled
The following committee meetings for Vermilion County have been canceled:
Judicial & Rules panel, scheduled to meet today, and Executive/Legislation, scheduled for Thursday.
Family Frenzy
Family Frenzy Day for children and adults will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday at the American Legion Post 210. Proceeds will go the Legion and to local businesses that are participating.
Food vendors and the Legion will open at 2 p.m.; a cake walk, music, Joyful Bubbles and other activities will start at 5 p.m.
There will be a 50/50 drawing and a raffle for a set of cornhole boards.
The event will be outdoors, with COVID-19 precautions in place, including face masks and sanitizer available and social distancing enforced.
HOOPESTON
Library newsletters
Hoopeston Public Library is offering its patrons free "Wowbrary" email newsletters that showcase the library's newest items each week. The alerts feature the latest bestsellers, movies, music CDs, audio books, children's titles, cookbooks, mysteries, travel guides, health books, science fiction and more purchased by the library.
Wowbrary is free and does not require a library card. If you’re already on the HPL mailing list, your email will be added to the Wowbrary list automatically effective July 1.
To sign up now, or to learn more, visit www.wowbrary.org.
LOTTERIES
Illinois lottery (Monday)
Pick Three-Midday:
Pick Three-Evening:
Pick Four Midday:
Pick Four-Evening:
Lucky Day (day):
Lucky Day (eve):
Lotto:
Lotto Jackpot:
Mega Millions:
Indiana lottery (Monday)
Daily Three-Midday:
Daily Three-Evening:
Daily Four-Midday:
Daily Four-Evening:
Cash 5:
Lotto Jackpot:
Powerball jackpot:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.