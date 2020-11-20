DANVILLE
Meeting canceled over COVID-19 concerns
The Vermilion County Retired Teachers Association will not have its quarterly meeting on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, due to COVID-19 concerns and restrictions.
Happy birthday, Geraldine!
Danville’s Geraldine Willard celebrated her 90th birthday on Nov. 13. She marked the day with daughters Linda (Dan) Hillary, Paula Devore, Marilyn Willard, Vickie Johnson and Teresa (Rick Magers and her eight grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and five great great grandchildren.)
All cards are welcome and can be sent to: 1968 N. Bowman Ave., Apt. 117, Danville, IL 61832.
War Museum to close due to COVIDIn accordance with Governor Pritzker’s latest mitigation requirements, our museum will close Wednesday, November 18 at 4 p.m. and will remain closed until further notice.”
VHA to meet via teleconferenceThe Board of Commissioners of the Vermilion Housing Authority’s regular meeting set for 4 p.m. today will be held via teleconference. Public comments must be emailed to Jaclyn Vinson at jvinson@vermilionhousing.com before 3 p.m. today. Call (217) 443-0621 for more information.
Thanksgiving craft available
The Hoopeston Public Library’s November “Take & Make” craft is a Thanksgiving Turkey Jar.
The project is free for teens (sixth- through 12th grades) and adults. All supplies are included.
