DANVILLE
Panel won’t meet
The Danville Human Relations Commission meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall has been canceled.
No county meeting
The Vermilion County Board meeting scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled.
The next full board meeting is scheduled to take place on May 12 at 201 N. Vermilion St. The board office will inform the public as to that meeting’s format.
ROSSVILLE
Meetings set
The Finance and Purchasing Committee will meet at 6:45 p.m. Monday.
The village of Rossville board of trustees will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at 120 E. Attica St.
If members of the public have questions or comments but do not wish to attend the meeting remotely, you may submit your questions or comments by email to clerk@villageofrossville.org or drop a note in the night drop box on front of the village office building before 5 p.m. Monday. Include your phone number and address.
Members of the public also may participate remotely by calling the phone number below, enter the access code/meeting number and password when prompted. Place your phone on mute to eliminate background noise. You may unmute your phone and be acknowledged when you wish to speak. Regular meeting phone: 1-408-418-9388. Enter the access code/meeting number: 629 377 742. Enter passcode: 1234.
LOTTERIES
Illinois lottery (Saturday)
Pick Three Midday:
Pick Three Evening:
Pick Four Midday:
Pick Four Evening:
Lucky Day (Mid):
Lucky Day (Eve):
Lotto jackpot:
Indiana Lottery
Daily Three Midday:
Daily Three Evening:
Daily Four Midday:
Daily Four Evening:
Cash 5:
Lotto:
Lotto jackpot:
Powerball jackpot:
Powerball:
Power Ball:
Mega Million
Jackpot:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.