DANVILLE
Town Hall tonight
State Rep. Mike Marron (R-Fithian) will host a Telephone Town Hall at 7 tonight with Dr. Vincent Kucich, chief medical officer at OSF Healthcare, to discuss best practices and answer community questions on COVID-19.
Call (217) 215-8134 to listen and ask questions.
If you have any additional questions or need help from Marron’s office, call (217) 477-0104 and someone will get back to you.
Yard waste pickup
The City of Danville Public Works Solid Waste division has begun collection of yard waste as scheduled.
Containers and bags will be collected weekly from all residents participating in the program through April.
Beginning May 4, the container-only period will begin. Yard waste stickers may be purchased by calling 431-2288 (Public Works) and paying with credit/debit card.
POTOMAC
Boil your water
The village of Potomac is under boil order until further notice due to a water main break.
WESTVILLE
Wave to Bunny
The Rev. Timothy Sauppé and the Easter Bunny will wave at passing cars from 9-10:30 a.m. Sunday at the front of St. Mary's Church, 231 S. State St.
The church also has moved its Easter display outdoors to give hope to passers-by.
LOTTERIES
Illinois lottery (Wed.)
Pick Three-Midday:
Pick Three-Evening:
Pick Four Midday:
Pick Four-Evening:
Lucky Day:
Lucky Day:
Lotto jackpot:
Mega Millions:
Indiana lottery (Wed.)
Daily Three-Midday:
Daily Three-Evening:
Daily Four-Midday:
Daily Four-Evening:
Cash 5:
Lotto:
Lotto jackpot:
Powerball
Powerball:
Power Ball:
Jackpot:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.