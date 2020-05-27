DANVILLE
Syrup available
The Vermilion County Conservation District announces that Forest Glen’s maple syrup is available for pickup at Forest Glen or Kennekuk Visitor Center’s walk-up windows. The maple syrup is made from sap collected from the trees in Forest Glen, which is then processed into syrup on site and bottled in pints and quarts.
Pints are $15 each; quarts, $30 each, while supplies last. Call ahead Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., for faster service and to pay over the phone: Forest Glen, 662-2142, or Kennekuk, 442-1691. Card, check, or exact cash also accepted at the window.
Town hall set
State Rep. Mike Marron (R-Fithian) will host an end-of-session telephone town hall with Congressman John Shimkus at 6 tonight.
Everyone in the 104th district is encouraged to join online by following this link: https://video.teleforumonline.com/video/streaming.php?client=12825
Shimkus and Marron will answer community questions and provide updates on the economic recovery. Marron will give his reaction and report on last week's session, which will be the final time until veto session in November.
HOOPESTON
No fireworks
After discussions among several sponsors, the city of Hoopeston has decided to follow the lead of several other communities and cancel this year’s Fourth of July fireworks display.
