Work to start
The City of Danville announces start of improvements to the intersection of Fairchild and Hazel streets. Beginning Monday, Hazel Street will be closed immediately north and south of the intersection with Fairchild. The project also will involve intermittent lane closures on Fairchild between Vermilion and Jackson.
The project is anticipated to be substantially complete by Aug. 17. Motorists should expect delays and exercise caution around the work zone. Alternate routes are recommended.
For more information, contact Sam Cole, city engineer, at 431-2384.
Breakfast canceled
The 40&8 breakfast on July 4 at the American Legion Post 210 has been canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Career training
Danville Area Community College Corporate & Community Education has implemented an Online Instruction Center for Business and Career Training. The center offers a range of highly interactive courses that people can take over the Internet.
All courses are led by expert instructors. Topics include computer programs, medical terminology, grant writing, Spanish, veterinary assistants, accounting and more.
Go to: https://www.ed2go.com/dacc_cce/
Board to meet
A regular meeting of the Attica Consolidated School Corporation board of trustees will be held at 5:30 p.m. EDT Monday. An executive session will follow to discuss job performance evaluations of individual employees.
LOTTERIES
Illinois lottery
Pick Three-Midday: 5-7-1
Pick Three-Evening: 6-2-9
Pick Four Midday: 1-6-2-8
Pick Four-Evening: 6-5-3-6
Lucky Day (Mid): 2-3-33-34-39
Lucky Day (Eve): 6-11-13-14-36
Lotto: 3-6-12-24-49-51
Lotto Jackpot: $15.5 million
Mega Millions: $26 million
Indiana lottery
Daily Three-Midday: 7-9-6
Daily Three-Evening: 2-2-9
Daily Four-Midday: 4-2-0-0
Daily Four-Evening: 6-3-0-3
Cash 5: 5-8-14-20-38
Lotto Jackpot: $3 million
Powerball jackpot: $25 million
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.