DANVILLE
Face masks required
The Vermilion County Court remains open and continues to receive filings, but will continue operating at a reduced capacity, performing only essential and emergency functions through May 29, unless otherwise ordered.
Circuit courts have permission to suspend trials and adjust the speedy trial deadlines accordingly.
All attorneys and other members of the general public who are able to medically tolerate a face covering are required to wear one within the indoor public spaces of the Rita B. Garman Vermilion County Courthouse.
All persons inside a courtroom, including personnel, must wear a face covering.
Courthouse security personnel will have a limited supply of face coverings.
DAR won’t meet
Daughters of the American Revolution Governor Bradford Chapter has canceled its May 12 meeting, due to the extended shelter-in-place order.
COVINGTON, Ind.
Campaign signs
The Indiana Department of Transportation reminds people to keep campaign signs out of the state highway rights-of-way. Campaign signs are not permitted in state rights-of-way any time of the year, whether it is a primary or general election cycle. The primary election date in Indiana has moved to June 2.
To report signs placed in the right-of-way, contact INDOT customer service at http://www.indot4u.com or 1-855-463-6848.
