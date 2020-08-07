DANVILLE
County meetings
The Vermilion County Board Transportation Committee will meet at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Vermilion County Administration Building, 201 N. Vermilion St., second floor.
The County Board meeting will follow at 6 p.m.
Drug collection
Prescription drug drop-offs may be made from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday at the Danville Police Department, 2 South St.
Accepted medications include unwanted or expired prescriptions meds, ointments and patches; vitamins and pet meds. Restricted items include needles and illegal drugs.
ESL class set
Danville Area Community College’s Adult Education is offering English as a Second Language class on the DACC campus beginning Aug. 24. The class will be held from 8-11 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays on the DACC campus, Prairie Hall.
The free class provides basic instruction in the listening, speaking, reading and writing of English for persons whose native language is not English.
For more information or to register, call 443-8782.
CAYUGA, Ind.
Catfish fry set
The Cayuga Sons of the American Legion will have an all-you-can-eat catfish fry from 4-7 p.m. EDT Saturday, Aug. 15, at the Cayuga American Legion. Sides include baked beans, slaw and tea or coffee; dessert costs extra. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12.
