DANVILLE
WWII Days canceled
The Vermilion County Conservation District announces that World War II Remembrance Days scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at Kennekuk County Park has been cancelled.
The Vermilion County Parks — Forest Glen, Heron, Kennekuk and Lake Vermilion — remain open with access to trails and open spaces from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Meetings canceled
The city of Danville announces that these meetings have been canceled: the May 12 Public Works Committee and May 26 Public Services Committee.
COVINGTON, IND.
Ramp to close
The Indiana Department of Transportation announces the I-74 eastbound exit ramp to Indiana Route 63, Exit 4, will close beginning on or after Monday, May 4, through Tuesday, June 2. This is for the contractor to patch and overlay the deck. The ramp detour advises motorists to continue on I-74 eastbound to the Covington Exit 8 and re-enter I-74 westbound to Exit 4 for Route 63.
This project also includes bridge deck overlays on the Route 63 northbound bridge over Brouilletts Creek, south of Clinton in Vermillion County, on the U.S. 150 bridges over the Wabash River near Terre Haute in Vigo County and a bridge deck replacement on Indiana Route 157 over the Eel River in Owen County.
