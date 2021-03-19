DANVILLE
Lakeview Instructor Earns CNEcl Distinction
Caitlin Marion, an instructor at Lakeview College of Nursing, has earned the designation Certified Academic Nurse Clinical Educator (CNEcl) after meeting strict eligibility criteria and successfully completing a rigorous certification examination developed and administered by the National League for Nursing (NLN).
The Academic Clinical Nurse Education Certification Exam was created for academic clinical nurse educators to demonstrate expertise in this role. The academic clinical nurse educator facilitates the learning of nursing students throughout clinical components of an academic nursing program, according to NLN's website.
Marion said she is proud to have earned this certification and is grateful for how it will benefit students at Lakeview College of Nursing. "This certification process enabled me to learn and grow, and I'm excited to share the knowledge gained with my students," said Marion.
As an instructor at Lakeview, Marion serves on the College's curriculum and admission committees. She has experience teaching pediatric nursing, nursing leadership and management, and the capstone course for senior-level students.
Marion holds a master of science in nursing degree Olivet Nazarene University. Prior to employment at Lakeview, Marion worked as a scrub nurse/circulator in the operating room at St. Mary's Health Center in St. Louis, Mo., and in the pediatric progressive care unit at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Marion is also a certified pediatric nurse (CPN).
