‘Mastermind’ meeting
Danville Area Community College is offering “The Mastermind Experience,” a no-cost chance for local business leaders and human resources professionals to share ideas, experiences and encouragement during the COVID-19 challenge. The meeting will be 12-1 p.m. Thursday, and is limited to 10 participants.
Go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-mastermind-experience-tickets-102299542686. Email syates@dacc.edu with questions.
Extra collections stop
The Danville Public Works Solid Waste division is stopping all extra collections for the time being. This means there will be no further collection of large items and minor or major set outs. This will remain in effect until further notice.
All normal household garbage in containers will continue to be collected on regular collection days.
Mental health services
Rosecrance remains open and committed to serving those who struggle with substance use or mental health disorders.
The organization is working closely with state and local health departments to ensure it takes every precaution to protect staff, clients, and the community. Inpatient programs operate with social distancing safeguards in place, and they have moved most outpatient programming to virtual platforms. Learn more at https://rosecrance.org or call (888) 928-5278.
