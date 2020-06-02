DANVILLE
Geddis evaluation
The Danville District 118 school board will meet via teleconferencing at 5 p.m. today for a special meeting. The meeting will be closed to the public, but will entail the board’s evaluation of Superintendent Alicia Geddis whose contract expires June 30.
In April 2017, the board extended Geddis’ original three-year contract from when she was hired in 2015 for another two years.
GEORGETOWN
Food distribution
Eastern Illinois Foodbank will have a drive-through distribution from 9-10:30 a.m. Friday at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School, 500 W. Mulberry. Clients will remain in their cars and boxes of food will be loaded into their vehicle by volunteers. Clients should clear space in their trunk or back seat prior to arriving at the distribution to prevent contact.
Anyone who is in need of food is welcome to attend. Those planning to attend should pre-register at www.EIFclient.com, although doing so does not guarantee a place in line.
Updates regarding EIF’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including future food distributions, can be found at www.eifoodbank.org/news/
VEEDERSBURG, Ind.
Board to meet
The Southeast Fountain Corp. Board of School Trustees will have an executive session at 3 p.m. EDT Thursday in the administrative office to discuss personnel.
