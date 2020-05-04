Meeting canceled
The Vermilion County Tax and Elections Committee meeting scheduled for today has been cancelled.
No city court
City Hall at 17 W. Main St. will remain closed to the public until the executive stay-at-home order has been lifted. Municipal Court will not be held and respondents with cases during this time period will receive notices in the mail with new hearing dates.
The Legal Department can be reached at 431-2296.
Utility help
Ameren Illinois customers who are having difficulty paying their utility bill are encouraged to apply for funding assistance through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
LIHEAP is a federal program that provides utility bill assistance to those individuals who meet the income guidelines. Additional funding for the program has been provided under the federal CARES Act passed by Congress in April.
Applications are being accepted through June 30 and funds are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. For more information, including applications, visit IllinoisLIHEAP.com or call (877) 411-9276.
For residential customers who do not qualify for the LIHEAP funds, or business customers in need of assistance, Ameren is offering several payment options. Visit AmerenIllinois.com or speak to a customer service representative at (800) 755-5000 for more information.
LOTTERIES
Illinois lottery (Monday)
Pick Three-Midday:
Pick Three-Evening:
Pick Four Midday:
Pick Four-Evening:
Lucky Day (day):
Lucky Day (eve):
Lotto:
Lotto Jackpot:
Mega Millions:
Indiana lottery (Monday)
Daily Three-Midday:
Daily Three-Evening:
Daily Four-Midday:
Daily Four-Evening:
Cash 5:
Lotto Jackpot:
Powerball jackpot:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.