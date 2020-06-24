DANVILLE
Work under way
The City of Danville announces improvements to the intersection of Fairchild and Hazel streets. Hazel Street is closed immediately north and south of the intersection with Fairchild. The project also will involve intermittent lane closures on Fairchild between Vermilion and Jackson.
The project is anticipated to be substantially complete by Aug. 17.
For more information, contact Sam Cole, city engineer, at 431-2384.
Refrigeration class
Danville Area Community College is offering Commercial Refrigeration Training from 6-9:15 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, July 15-Sept. 17 in the DACC Technology Center, Room 143.
This training, conducted by Frank Wright of Wright Heating & Air, will be hands-on and highly customized to the needs and skill level of the participants.
Seating is limited. Cost is $750/person plus books. WIOA funding available for those eligible.
Email syates@dacc.edu or call (217) 554-1628 to reserve your seats or inquire about funding opportunities.
Register at: https://www.dacc.edu/cce/cct/training/registration
DATS meetings
The DATS Technical Committee meeting scheduled for Thursday, July 2, has been canceled.
The DATS Policy Committee meeting is scheduled to take place at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 9, in the City Hall chambers at the Robert E. Jones Municipal Building, 17 W. Main St.
For more information, call Sam Cole at 431-2384.
