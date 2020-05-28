DANVILLE
Courthouse reopens
All Vermilion County court operations, except jury trials, will resume Monday at the Rita B. Garman Courthouse, 7 N. Vermilion.
The plan continues the earlier practice of restricting access to persons essential for court proceedings and operations; mandates the wearing of face coverings by all persons in the public spaces and courtrooms; follows social distancing; and reduces high volume calls to no more than 20 cases scheduled each hour.
The court will continue to perform marriage and civil union ceremonies. However, only the two individuals being married or joining in a civil union are permitted to attend the ceremony.
Goodwill to reopen
Land of Lincoln Goodwill Industries will reopen all of its retail stores beginning Tuesday. Each of the 15 retail stores in the state will operate under reduced hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
The stores will reopen under occupancy limits. All customers and employees are required to wear face coverings. One-way directional aisles have been marked, and Plexiglas guards installed at each register. Fitting rooms will be closed. Customers may return clothing within 48 hours of purchase with a receipt and price tag attached.
