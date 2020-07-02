DANVILLE
DATS panel meets
Danville Area Transportation Study’s Policy Committee will meet at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 9, in the mayor’s council chambers, 17 W. Main.
The agenda includes approval of Transportation Improvement Program amendments, Fiscal Year 2021 meeting schedule and agency reports.
Refrigeration class
Danville Area Community College is offering Commercial Refrigeration Training from 6-9:15 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, July 15-Sept. 17, in the DACC Technology Center, Room 143.
Seating is limited. Cost is $750/person plus books. Email syates@dacc.edu or call (217) 554-1628. Register at: https://www.dacc.edu/cce/cct/training/registration
COVINGTON, Ind.
Rummage sale
Covington United Methodist Women will have its annual rummage sale from noon to 6 p.m. July 24 and 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 25 at the church, 419 Washington St.
The sale offers an array of items including clothing, linens, home and holiday decor items, household items, furniture and more.
After the sale, items are distributed to local organizations such as the Women's Resource Center, Hope Springs Safe House, Danville Men's Mission, City of Covington Coats, and Friendship Circle Center. The remaining items will be picked up by Kentucky Mountain Missions, which will keep what they can use and send the rest to World Missions.
