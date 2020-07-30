DANVILLE
Team training
Danville Area Community College’s Corporate Education is offering “Know your S.C.O.R.E. — Leading Your Team’s Continuous Improvement Journey Training” from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, at the DACC Bremer Conference Center.
Participants will learn how to optimize change and lead their organization through inter¬nal workshop events.
Registration fee: $225. WIOA grant funding available for eligible participants. Contact Brittany Woodworth at bwoodworth@dacc.edu or 443-8779 to register.
CATLIN
Yard sales set
The Catlin Historical Society is sponsoring a citywide rummage sale on Saturday, Aug. 8. To have your sale listed on the city map, a $5 fee is to be paid at sign-up. Deadline is Wednesday, Aug. 5.
Forms for sign-up will be available at the museum, post office, village hall, bank entrance lobby, and Catlin Library.
The museum will accept donations of items to its sale, with proceeds going to the Catlin Historical Society. No building materials, mattresses or large items will be accepted; if questionable, call the museum. Maps will be available at 7 a.m. Aug. 8 at the museum. Questions, call 427-5766.
POTOMAC
Meal Served
The Harry Carpenter American Legion Post 428 will have a fish and chicken fry from 4:30-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at the Legion, 1010 Grant.
