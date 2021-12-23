DANVILLE City public services meeting canceled
The Public Services Committee for the City of Danville scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 28, has been cancelled.
The next regular meeting will take place on Jan. 25, 2022, in the council chambers, lower level, of the Robert E. Jones Municipal Building, 17 West Main St., Danville. Direct questions or concerns to Mona Kennett at (217) 431-2874.
VA Illiana accepts Medal of Honor plaque
VA Illiana Health Care System leadership accepted a plaque honoring military veterans who have received the Medal of Honor. The plaque was donated by the McLean County Memorial AMVETS Post 270 and presented at the VA community-based outpatient clinic on Dec. 17.
“There are several people from central Illinois who have received the Medal of Honor. We wanted a way to acknowledge them and recognize their unique service,” said Art Rodriquez, AMVETS district IV commander.
The plaque will be displayed in the Bloomington CBOC.
“We are grateful for this generous contribution from AMVETS to the VA Illiana health care system. It is a wonderful way to honor all of those from our communities who have received the Medal of Honor,” said Dr. Staci Williams, medical center director.
Visit www.danville.va.gov for more information about VA health care.
ST. JOSEPH
Used book sale begins Jan. 3
The St. Joseph Township-Swearingen Memorial Library, 201 N. Third Street, St. Joseph, will conduct its Winter Used Book Sale.
The book sale will begin Monday, Jan. 3, and will end Thursday, Jan. 27. Specific prices are not being charged; all items are for sale by donation. Attendees are asked to pay what they want to pay.
There will be adult fiction, non-fiction, mysteries, science fiction, fantasy, horror, romance, adventure, biographies, crafts and cookbooks as well as children’s fiction, non-fiction and picture books. There may also be DVDs, videos, music CDs, audiobooks and large print books. The sale will run during normal library hours, which are Mondays, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Tuesdays 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Wednesdays 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Thursdays 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Fridays 9 a.mm to 5 p.m.; Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Call to set up a time to bring in donations for the book sale. No donations will be accepted after Jan. 17. For more information call (217) 469-2159.
