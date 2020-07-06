DANVILLE
Lions Club speaker
Jason Rome, executive director of the Fischer Theatre, will speak to the Danville Lions Club at noon Thursday at Spanky’s Banquet Hall, 409 E. Main St.
County panel meets
The Vermilion County Board’s Tax and Elections Committee will meet at 5 p.m. today at the Vermilion County Administration Building, 201 N. Vermilion St.
Refrigeration class
Danville Area Community College is offering Commercial Refrigeration Training from 6-9:15 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, July 15-Sept. 17, in the DACC Technology Center, Room 143.
This training, conducted by Frank Wright of Wright Heating & Air, will be hands-on and highly customized to the needs and skill level of the participants.
Seating is limited. Cost is $750/person plus books.
Email syates@dacc.edu or call (217) 554-1628 to reserve your seats or inquire about funding opportunities.
Register at: https://www.dacc.edu/cce/cct/training/registration
‘Just Mercy’ to air
The Fischer Theatre will show “Just Mercy” at 7 p.m. Thursday at the historic theater in downtown Danville. For now, the theater can accommodate up to 50 patrons on the main floor, 50 in the mezzanine level and 50 in the balcony for certain events.
Reserve a seat at: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/9040848AEA92AA3F58-just. Seats are $10.
A true story, "Just Mercy" follows a young lawyer in Alabama and his battle for justice.
LOTTERIES
Illinois lottery (Monday)
Pick Three-Midday:
Pick Three-Evening:
Pick Four Midday:
Pick Four-Evening:
Lucky Day (day):
Lucky Day (eve):
Lotto:
Lotto Jackpot:
Mega Millions:
Indiana lottery (Monday)
Daily Three-Midday:
Daily Three-Evening:
Daily Four-Midday:
Daily Four-Evening:
Cash 5:
Lotto Jackpot:
Powerball jackpot:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.