COVINGTON, Ind.
Board to meet
The Covington Community School Corporation board will have an executive session meeting at 5:30 p.m. EDT Wednesday, July 8, at the Covington Elementary School library, 1110 Seventh St. The board will discuss prospective employees.
That meeting will be followed about 6:30 p.m. by a special session board meeting at the same site. The board will consider new hires.
POTOMAC
Legion serves food
The Harry Carpenter American Legion Post 428, 101 N. Grant, will have a fish and chicken fry from 4:30-7 p.m. Saturday, July11, at the post.
A buffet breakfast will be served 7-10 a.m. July 18 at the post.
CHAMPAIGN
Human rights board
The East Central Regional Human Rights Authority of the Illinois Guardianship and Advocacy Commission will meet at 3 p.m. Thursday, July 16, at the state Office Building conference room, 2125 S. First St. The board will review and discuss complaints concerning allegations that the rights of persons with disabilities are being violated at private and public facilities that provide mental health or developmental disabilities services.
If you believe the rights of a person with disabilities are being violated, you may report this at the meeting or contact the regional coordinator at (217) 278-5577. All complainants' names are kept confidential.
