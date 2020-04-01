DANVILLE
Dinner postponed
New Directions Treatment Center’s 10th annual “Evening of Hope” Community Partnership Dinner scheduled for April 25 is postponed. The center is working on all potential options for the event to occur later this year.
COVINGTON, Ind.
Rummage sale postponed
The Covington United Methodist Women's rummage sale scheduled for April 17 and 18 has been postponed until a later date.
Road work to start
The Indiana Department of Transportation announces that a project to improve bridge decks on U.S. Route 41 over the Wabash River and on Indiana Road 28 over Redwood Creek begins this week.
The U.S. 41 bridge work over the Wabash River in Attica is scheduled to last through July 24.
The Route 28 bridge work over Redwood Creek two miles west of State Road 63 outside of West Lebanon is scheduled to last through June 3.
The U.S. 136 Bridge over the Wabash River outside of Covington is scheduled to begin on or after June 4 and last through Sept. 2.
Indiana Route 234 will have intermittent closures beginning on or after Monday, April 6 through April 9, from just east of Kingman to near the Fountain/Montgomery line.
LOTTERIES
Illinois lottery (Wed.)
Pick Three-Midday:
Pick Three-Evening:
Pick Four Midday:
Pick Four-Evening:
Lucky Day:
Lucky Day:
Lotto jackpot:
Mega Millions:
Indiana lottery (Wed.)
Daily Three-Midday:
Daily Three-Evening:
Daily Four-Midday:
Daily Four-Evening:
Cash 5:
Lotto:
Lotto jackpot:
Powerball
Powerball:
Power Ball:
Jackpot:
