DANVILLE
Fire, police board
The Board of Fire and Police Commissioners will have an abbreviated meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, in the lower council chambers at the Robert E. Jones Municipal Building, 17 W. Main St.
The board will discuss selecting one or two probationary firefighter candidates and promoting one firefighter to the rank of lieutenant, effective May 6. Probationary firefighters would be sworn in June 1, with a start date of June 3.
DATS panel meets
The Danville Area Transportation Study’s technical committee will have a call-in meeting at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 7.
Public comments may be made in advance by email at scole@cityofdanville.org or phone, at 431-2384, which will be relayed at the meeting.
EMT training
Danville Area Community College is offering EMT basic training.
The class for fall starts on Aug. 27 and ends Dec. 17. The hybrid class meets Thursday evenings at the Bremer Conference Center. The actual class meeting schedule will be provided by the instructor.
Students must be 18 or older and have a high school diploma or the equivalent.
Online registration is available. Call 443-8777 for instructions on how to make a payment online.
LOTTERIES
Illinois lottery (Friday)
Pick Three Midday:
Pick Three Evening:
Pick Four Midday:
Pick Four Evening:
Lucky Day:
Lucky Day:
Lotto jackpot:
Indiana Lottery (Friday)
Daily Three Midday:
Daily Three Evening:
Daily Four Midday:
Daily Four Evening:
Cash 5:
Lotto jackpot:
Powerball jackpot:
Mega Million (Friday)
Mega Millions:
Mega Ball: 24
Jackpot:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.