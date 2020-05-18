DANVILLE
Health board meets
The Vermilion County Health Department board will have a call-in meeting at 6 tonight in the MCH classroom, 200 S. College St.
The next meeting will be June 16.
Burger event canceled
Due to the uncertainty of the Covid 19 Pandemic, the board of directors of the Vermilion County Conservation Foundation has voted to cancel this year’s Cheeseburgers and Fun, which was scheduled for Aug. 8.
COVINGTON, Ind.
Board to meet
The Covington Community School Corp. board of trustees will have an executive session at 5:30 p.m. EDT Wednesday. The meeting will be conducted via virtual means. Interested parties may join by calling 1-219-281-4653 (pin, 727 751 807#) or going to https://meet.google.com/rwx-mdoc-nex?authuser=0&hs=122
The meeting will consider awarding a bid for the 2020 Facility Improvement Project.
ROCKVILLE, Ind.
Road work set
The Indiana Department of Transportation announces U.S. 41 will close nearly four miles south of Indiana Route 234 this week. The contractor will replace a small structure with a new bridge over the West Prong of Green Creek just south of County Road 1050 North. Work is scheduled to be completed by Sept. 18. The detour follows U.S. 36 to Indiana Route 63 to Route 234 then back to U.S. 41.
