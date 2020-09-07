Lions speaker
Rick Schroeder will speak to the Danville Lions Club at noon Thursday at Spanky’s Banquet Hall, 409 E. Main St.
Legion menu
Tonight is Italian night from 5-7 p.m. at the American Legion Post 210. The Dixie Flyer band will perform from 6-8 p.m. and jackpot raffle drawing will be at 8 p.m.
Other activities include: Wednesday, ham and cheese sandwich/chicken and rice soup, 5-7 p.m.; Thursday, pizzas all night; Friday, fish, shrimp, tenderloin, sides from 5-7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, Sparky Songer Memorial Ride starts at 11 a.m. at the Vermilion County War Museum and ends at American Legion; all vehicles welcome.
Job fair set
Danville Area Community College’s Career & Employment Services will hold a Drive-Thru Job Fair from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday in DACC’s front parking lot.
For more information, call Kellie at 443-8597, email kmcbride@dacc.edu or stop by the Career Service Center at Prairie Hall, Room 213.
VEEDERSBURG, Ind.
School board meetings
The Southeast Fountain School Corporation Board will hold a work session for budget review at 5:30 p.m. today in the superintendent’s office.
There also will be a work session at 4:30 p.m. Thursday to prepare for a superintendent search. A regular board meeting will follow at 6:30 p.m. in the administration office.
