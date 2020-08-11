DANVILLE
Yoga at park
Relax in the sun on Saturday morning with Yoga and Mimosas in Palace Park at The Fischer Theatre. Gates open at 7:45 a.m. and yoga will take place from 8-9 a.m. Registration fee includes yoga along with mimosas, coffee and bakery items. Registration is limited. Yoga mats are available at class.
Signup information is available on the Fischer’s Facebook page and website: atthefischer.com.
COVID testing
Free COVID-19 testing will be done the week of Aug. 20 at Greater Shiloh Baptist Church, 609 N. Bowman. People with no symptoms or no health insurance may participate. Times will be announced.
A brief in previous editions incorrectly said the mobile testing would be done this Saturday.
Call 446-5502 to put your name on a list or email: pastor@greatershilohdanville.org
‘Sharknado’ to air
Movies will be shown in Palace Park at the Fischer Theatre this month. Saturday’s movie will be “Sharknado,” and “Caddyshack” will be Aug. 22. Reserve at: atthefischer.com
CAYUGA, Ind.
Catfish fry set
The Cayuga Sons of the American Legion will have an all-you-can-eat catfish fry from 4-7 p.m. EDT Saturday at the Cayuga American Legion. Sides include baked beans, slaw and tea or coffee; dessert costs extra. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12.
