DANVILLE
Forklift training
Danville Area Community College’s Corporate Education is offering Forklift Operator Training from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday at the Bremer Conference Center. Participants must be at least 18 years old. Dress for outdoor forklift driving (long pants, closed toe shoes, etc.).
This class provides training to keep employees and workplace in compliance with OSHA’s forklift safety standard.
Participants will be provided a certificate of completion to present to their employer.
Cost is $150 per person. Call 443-8779 to reserve your seats, or email bwoodworth@dacc.edu
HOOPESTON
Donations halted
At this time and until further notice, Hoopeston Public Library at 110 N. Fourth St. is not accepting book donations.
CHAMPAIGN
Human rights board
The East Central Regional Human Rights Authority of the Illinois Guardianship and Advocacy Commission will meet at 3 p.m. Thursday, July 16, at the state Office Building conference room, 2125 S. First St. The board will review and discuss complaints concerning allegations that the rights of persons with disabilities are being violated at private and public facilities that provide mental health or developmental disabilities services.
If you believe the rights of a person with disabilities are being violated, you may report this at the meeting or confidentially contact the regional coordinator at (217) 278-5577.
LOTTERIES
Illinois lottery (Thu.)
Pick Three-Midday:
Pick Three-Evening:
Pick Four Midday:
Pick Four-Evening:
Lucky Day (Mid):
Lucky Day (Eve):
Lotto:
Lotto Jackpot:
Mega Millions:
Indiana lottery (Thu.)
Daily Three-Midday:
Daily Three-Evening:
Daily Four-Midday:
Daily Four-Evening:
Cash 5:
Lotto Jackpot:
Powerball jackpot:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.