Committee meets
The Vermilion County Health and Education Committee meeting is scheduled for 5 tonight at the Vermilion County Administration Building.
The public is asked to Zoom in order to contain the number of persons in the room: https://zoom.us/j/98028038717 (meeting ID: 980 2803 8717 or call 312-626-6799).
Driver’s ed set
Danville Area Community College is offering driver education from July 13 to Aug. 13 for anyone 15 years or older in a safe and convenient setting. Classroom sessions will be 2:15-4:15 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and behind-the-wheel training with social distancing will be offered.
Email Director Pete Powell at ppowell@dacc.edu or call 443-8565 to register or for more information.
Drive-thru lunch
Liberty Village of Danville will host a fundraising event for “The Longest Day,” which brings awareness to a day in the life of a person suffering from Alzheimer’s, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Liberty Estates, 3220 Independence Drive. A lunch of a bratwurst or hot dog, bag of potato chips, a cookie and a drink will be available for $5.
All proceeds will go to the Alzheimer’s Association. All protective precautions will be taken. A representative from “The Longest Day” will be on site to collect the money raised at 2 p.m.
