DANVILLE
Happy birthday, Mary!
Mary (Ellis) Wilson of Perrysville, Ind., will turn 107 years old December 2. She was born December 2, 1913, in Lodi. Mary is the widow of Lee Wilson, the mother of Mary Lee Payne, Kenny Wilson (deceased), Kendall Wilson and Weezie Roop all of Perrysville. She has 13 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and two great-great-granddaughters.
Airport authority to meet
The Vermilion Regional Airport Authority will host a special board meeting at 4 p.m. Dec. 1, 2020.
Toys for Tots signup dates
DANVILLE — The Danville Area Toys for Tots Program has announced its final family sign-up dates for Illinois and Indiana families seeking to be served by the program in 2020.
For families living in Vermilion County, the final sign-up date will be Monday, November 30, from 3-6 p.m. at Crossroads Christian Church, 3613 N. Vermilion St., Danville.
Families living in Fountain and Warren Counties, in Indiana, will have a final sign-up opportunity on Monday, November 30, from 10 a.m. until noon. Sign-up will be held at the Covington Public Library, 622 5th St., Covington.
