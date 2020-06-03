DANVILLE
Food pantry change
Starting today, St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry at Holy Family Church, 444 E. Main, will have distributions on Thursdays only from 10 a.m. to noon. The pantry will no longer distribute on Tuesdays.
No ID is required. Recipients will drive up, and volunteers will place food in the cars, with no contact. People are eligible every 30 days.
Ex-teachers won’t meet
The Vermilion County Retired Teachers Association will not have its quarterly meeting on Friday. This organization is open to all Vermilion County retirees.
The next meeting is scheduled for Sept. 4, when newly retired educators will be invited for lunch at the Danville Boat Club.
WESTVILLE
Library reopens
The Westville Public Library has reopened with normal hours, but with limited service.
The library will be open to the public following these guidelines: entrants should wear a mask; maintain a 6-foot distance; and limit 10 people, including staff, at any time.
Full access to the stacks and public computers and facilities will be available. However, people are asked not to congregate in groups or loiter so that more people can use the services.
If you have questions, call the library at 267-3170.
