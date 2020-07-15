DANVILLE
Band to perform
The Danville Municipal Band will present the third in its series of concerts at 7 p.m. Sunday in Lincoln Park. The evening of music will offer everything from classics to marches to show tunes.
Among the offerings are the “British Eighth March,” “Pirates of the Caribbean,” “The Firebird” and “Star Wars” (main theme).
Legion schedule
The American Legion Post 210 offers: Mondays, bingo at 6:30 p.m.; Tuesdays, jackpot raffle and band playing; food every night; Fridays, fish fry and burgers. The Legion is open at 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
HOOPESTON
Meeting set
The Hoopeston Historical Society meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
Historical Society dues of $5 can be sent to Carol Hicks, secretary/treasurer, at 326 W. Orange St., Hoopeston, IL 60942.
Nominations for officers will be taken at this first meeting for president, vice-president, second vice-president, secretary, treasurer and one four-year director. All others wishing to remain in their positions can request it.
COVINGTON, Ind.
Board to meet
The Covington Community School Corp. board will have a special meeting at 8 p.m. EDT Monday in the Covington Elementary School conference room, 1110 Seventh St.
WESTVILLE
Reunion canceled
The Thatcher-Johnson reunion scheduled for Aug. 8 at the Westville Park has been canceled.
