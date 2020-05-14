DANVILLE
Matching donations
Life Church in Danville is matching up to $2,500 in donations to Eastern Illinois Foodbank this weekend. The matching donation opportunity will be available through Sunday at 11:59 p.m.
For more information, and to donate to Eastern Illinois Foodbank through the Life Church match, visit www.eifoodbank.org/match.html.
The match is being promoted through a Facebook Live event at a drive-through food distribution in Tilton today. The event will be broadcast on Eastern Illinois Foodbank’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/eifoodbank, at 10 a.m. today.
Health board meets
The Vermilion County Health Department board will have a call-in meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the MCH classroom, 200 S. College St.
The next meeting will be June 16.
ROCKVILLE, Ind.
Road work set
The Indiana Department of Transportation announces U.S. 41 will close nearly four miles south of Indiana Route 234 on or after Monday. The contractor will be replacing a small structure with a new bridge over the West Prong of Green Creek just south of County Road 1050 North. Work is scheduled to be completed by Sept. 18. The detour follows U.S. 36 to State Route 63 to Route 234 then back to U.S. 41.
LOTTERIES
Illinois lottery (Friday)
Pick Three Midday:
Pick Three Evening:
Pick Four Midday:
Pick Four Evening:
Lucky Day:
Lucky Day:
Lotto jackpot:
Indiana Lottery (Friday)
Daily Three Midday:
Daily Three Evening:
Daily Four Midday:
Daily Four Evening:
Cash 5:
Lotto jackpot:
Powerball jackpot:
Mega Million (Friday)
Mega Millions:
Mega Ball: 24
Jackpot:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.