DANVILLE
Golf outing set
The Knights of Columbus charity golf outing will be Saturday, Sept. 5, at Wolf Creek Golf Club. The four-person scramble will start at 10 a.m.; cost is $65 per person. Sponsor a hole for $75.
Food and prizes will be available immediately following golf.
Sign up at Wolf Creek or call Allen Rathgeber at (217) 304-8919.
Last year, the K of C raised $3,000 for local charities.
Finance rescheduled
The Vermilion County Board finance meeting set for Sept. 7 has been canceled and rescheduled for Aug. 31. If you have any questions, call the County Board office at 554-6002.
WESTVILLE
Preschool crafts
The preschool program is back at Westville Public Library — virtually. Take-and-go packets are available at the front desk beginning Wednesday, Sept. 2. Packets include activities and a craft. There will also be Facebook LIve videos for story time and demonstrating the craft.
Register by calling the library at 267-3170 so the number of packets needed will be ready.
VEEDERSBURG, Ind.
Executive session
The Southeast Fountain School Corp. board of trustees will have an executive session at 5 p.m. EDT today in the administrative office. The purpose is to discuss employee work performance.
