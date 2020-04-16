DANVILLE
Traffic signal work
Repairs on traffic signals at Bowman Avenue and Crestview Drive will begin Monday, and weather permitting, is scheduled to be completed by May 1. During this time, the intersection will function as a four-way stop, with use of stop signs, as the traffic signals will not be operational.
This intersection work will begin at 6:30 a.m. Monday. This work will affect motorists traveling in every direction through the intersection.
Choose an alternate route to avoid delays. There will be a high volume of construction traffic during operations. Motorists and pedestrians are urged to use caution while traveling in the work zone, and be attentive to the changes in traffic control.
Professional classes
Danville Area Community College Corporate & Community Education has implemented an Online Instruction Center for Business and Career Training. The center offers a range of highly interactive courses.
All courses are led by expert instructors. Topics include computer programs, medical terminology, grant writing, Spanish, veterinary assistants, accounting and more.
Go to: https://www.ed2go.com/dacc_cce/
K of C sells beer
The Knights of Columbus/Danville Columbus Club will sell beer for $6 a six-pack from 4-8 p.m. today curbside at the club, 310 Bryan Ave.
